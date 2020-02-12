EOLIA – A local training program for nurses is heralding positive results for their students on a national licensure exam.
Pike-Lincoln Technical Center in Eolia graduated 23 students from their nursing program in 2019. Before being able to practice as a Licensed Practical Nurse, graduates must pass the National Council Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses or NCLEX-PN. Slightly over ninety-one percent of students that graduated in 2019 passed the NCLEX-PN on their first attempt.
According to the most recent statistics published by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Pike-Lincoln Technical Center’s pass rate continues to be above the national and state average of 85.63% and 90% respectively. In 2018, the program pass rate was 93.75%.
“This is the second consecutive year that our pass rates have been above both national and state averages,” said Michelle Booth, LPN Program Coordinator. “I’m proud of our graduates and commend the nursing faculty for their dedication and hard work.”
Booth said well-qualified nursing faculty, excellent skills lab and classroom facilities, and continued partnerships with clinical facilities all contribute to student success in the program and on the licensure exam.
The nursing program underwent a routine review with the Missouri Board of Nursing during a site visit in October 2019. All assessment categories were found to be in compliance and the program continues to be fully approved by the board. Strong administrative support for the program and well-equipped, spacious facilities for student learning were noted by the board during the review. The next routine survey will be in 2024.
Admission to the nursing program for the 2020-2021 school year is going on now. Classes for the 11-month program begin in August. For more information contact nursing admissions at 573-485-2900 ext. 439 or evansk@pltc.edu.
