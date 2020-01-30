EOLIA – Twenty-one students participating in Pike-Lincoln Technical Center’s Practical Nursing Program were recognized at a Pinning Ceremony held on campus in Eolia, on Jan. 14. The ceremony marked the halfway point in their nursing education. Traditionally known as a capping ceremony, the nurse’s cap was presented to students who completed coursework prior to beginning hospital training.
“The ceremony is a nursing school tradition,” LPN Program Coordinator Michelle Booth said. “This is a great milestone for our students and I am proud to recognize them for their accomplishments.”
Presentation of pins and the lamp of knowledge were highlights the ceremony. Pins and lamps were presented by nursing faculty, Nikki Stroud and Jessica Reinhardt. Michelle Booth offered the welcome and history of the time-honored tradition.
The nursing pledge was led by class president, Jessica Pherigo. The reading of the nurse’s prayer was led by class secretary, Lindsey Billings, to close the ceremony.
Those honored include: Rachel Belk, Lindsey Billings, Stephanie Blattel, Jodi Damon, Angela Davis, Joclyn Davis, Emily Duering, Racine Hill, Kimberly Horn, Alisha Houston, Rosetta Howell, Tiffany Jaspering, Christin Lemons, Angela McDonley, Jordan Moss, Jessica Pherigo, Katelynn Sagastume, Mikayla Simonsen, Staci Smith, Baylee Stain, and Caitlin Sweede.
