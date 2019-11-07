The head of Pike-Lincoln Technical Center is one of two dozen people chosen as a 2020 fellow by a national body of vocational educators.
The Association for Career and Technical Education announced its 24 fellows for next year on Wednesday, Nov. 6. PLTC Director Martin Hanley was one of two fellows picked as fellows from the group's administrative division.
Over the course of 2020, fellows will meet with local, state and federal legislators, write blog posts, attend at least two required events and present a final account of their accomplishments for the year to the association's board of directors.
"The program identifies, trains, and motivates a cadre of leaders who will continue to advance efforts which support an educated, prepared, adaptable and competitive workforce," an ACTE press release said.
