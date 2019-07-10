To practise my profession faithfully: Front row, from left to right, Tesla Krajewski, Katie House, Alexandria Cross, Anita Leach, Linita Simmons, Tierra Little, Lindsey Nicholson, and Karli Rucker. Middle row, left to right, Kenyatta Moody, Abby Tuter, Alex Tophinke, Kuira Hoenig, Jennifer Burnett, Erica Szombathy, Sarah Simpson, and Kanishia Moody. Back row, from left to right, Elizabeth MacLean, Linsey Lovelace, Christina Chambers, Tessa Schmidt, Christal Lewis, Cheryl Litton, and Christina Scarborough. Courtesy photo