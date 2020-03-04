LOUISIANA – During a brief presentation at the Louisiana R-II school district building, Stephen Hunter, assistant superintendent for Bowling Green R-I school district and Todd Smith, superintendent for Louisiana R-II school district each received a check from Chadwick Dowell for $3,450.
The charity bingo games were organized by Dowell to help raise money to support local food pantries, as well as to pay down the school debt at Pike County schools. During the bingo games at Louisiana’s American Legion, nearly 300 people showed up to play the games in support of the school lunch debt cause.
Friday afternoon saw the culmination of those efforts when Dowell handed over the checks to Smith and Hunter. Even though the R-I school system recently received a donation of $25,000 to help pay its lunch debt, Hunter said the money Dowell raised would go to cover the debt gap from the earlier donation.
“There was still some debt left,” he noted.
Dowell said there were 45 free door prizes, six silent auction items and 75 raffle items given away or sold over the course of the night at the February bingo fundraiser.
Organizers at the event also collected donated pet food, which visitors could swap for extra bingo cards at the front door. The next day, a pickup truck full of pet food was delivered to the John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter in Louisiana.
In Louisiana, Smith said the debt was about $5,000, so the money donated would go a long way to paying that debt down. Bowling Green’s debt was significantly higher, Hunter said.
Smith said, their first effort is to get those parents who need assistance, to fill out the Free and Reduce forms to help cover school lunches for their children.
“There are a lot of families that could fill out the forms,” Smith added, but don’t. “And there are the people who are in the gaps, who just don’t qualify for assistance but have trouble paying.”
It’s important for those families who need assistance, to fill out the forms, he explained, because it helps with the amount of funding the school system receives each year.
“We appreciate this,” Hunter added holding up the check. “We’ll put this to good use.”
Dowell said the idea for the fundraiser just came to him one night as he was lying in bed, and he talked with the superintendents of both school districts by email to find out if it would be OK with them.
Smith also said that he’s seen stories floating around on Facebook where people claim a child’s lunch was taken away because he or she couldn’t pay.
He wanted everyone to know that never happens at Pike County schools.
“No matter what a kid’s bill is, we give him the same lunch,” Smith said. That way a child is not singled out for not having enough money to pay for a full lunch.
A lot of times, the school’s operating funds are used to cover the school lunch debt, Smith noted. With donations, such as the one Dowell provided, that money can go to pay for other school supplies.
“It’s a huge relief,” he added.
Dowell’s next bingo fundraiser will go to help Louisiana’s first responders—the police department and fire departments. That will take place March 21, also at the Louisiana American Legion.
