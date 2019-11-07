The Pike County Christian School in Curryville, Mo., has released its honor roll for the first quarter of its 2019-2020 school year.
"A" Honor Roll: Nola Clark, Christian Darnell, Toby Miles, Madelyn Chandler, Zoe Miles, Kenneth Whitlock, Reuben Miles, Viktorya Bush, Mae Griffith, Joseph Musgrove, Waylon Reuther, Theo Welch, Kendren Griffith, Rachel Cassaday, Clifton Jennings, Rachel Miles
"B" Honor Roll: Easton Reuther, Kaitlyn Irvin, Myra Clark, Tyler Groff
