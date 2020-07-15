Pandemic won’t stop group from providing free backpacks and school supplies
BOWLING GREEN—Normally, the Back to School Fair hosts many different activities in addition to providing free backpacks and school supplies to the children of Pike County.
This year, however, the pandemic has forced a significant change to how the Pike County Care Partnership set up the Pike County Back 2 School Fair. On Saturday, Aug. 8, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.—or while supplies last—there will be curbside pick up for backpacks and supplies.
The group said it would be first come, first served until all the backpacks are gone.
They would like those attending to enter through the entrance along Cow Pasture Road, not by the radio station. There will be signage in place to guide drivers to the right entrance.
“This year, because of COVID-19, it will be a drive-through event to pick up the backpacks filled with supplies, such as pencils, pens, crayons, paper, notebooks, etc.,” said Katherine Branstetter.
“The cars should enter the by fairground entrance and not the radio station entrance. People should remain in their cars and are asked to register the name(s), ages, and school their children attend.
“Only this year, the children do not have to be in the car with the parent or guardian,” she added.
“All activities hopefully will resume next year,” Branstetter said. Also, because of the virus, we did not send out donation letters to area churches, businesses, and organizations. However, donations are still needed, so if anyone would like to donate, please mail your donations to Kim Lumley at 900 Independence drive, Bowling Green, Mo. Donations would be greatly appreciated.
Created in November 1995 the Pike Community Care Partnership is a consortium of local health, social, educational, business, and community leaders throughout Pike County that are committed to building bridges to the future. The Back to School Fair was started in 2009 by this organization to help children get a better start each year with the needed school supplies and resources.
