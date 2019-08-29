Dr. John Picone is the newest elected member of the Missouri Youth Sports Shooting Alliance (MYSSA) board of directors. MYSSA is a nonprofit organization that works to set up opportunities for youth shooting sports across the state of Missouri. MYSSA provides fundraising incentives, shooting opportunities, organized events, trophies, and recognition for youth shooting teams across many disciplines.
Dr. Picone is the Shooting Sports adviser for the Louisiana R-II School district.
“I am happy to serve on the board of directors for this organization,” Picone said. “MYSSA has truly had a profound impact on youth shooting. MYSSA has long supported our program in Louisiana and provides many wonderful opportunities for safe, competitive sports shooting every year throughout the state.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.