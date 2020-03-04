To kick off National FFA week, the Clopton FFA Chapter visited the New Life Christian Church in Eolia (left to right: back row: John Kallash, Will Clark, Dylan Horstmeier, Evan Lagemann, Lucas Martin, Jason Hoehn, Kyle Martin, Jared Hoehn, Tyler Kuntz, Mason Street, Cole Hunter, Logan Dalrymple, Caragn Lockard, and Nathan Adams. front row, left to right: Ryan Ochs, Jadyn Jeans, Avery Hall, Madison Horstmeier, Kendall Smith, Madelyn Brune, Abigail Daskalakis, Madison Akers, Macy Weittkamp, Taylor Akers, and Ellie Beauchamp).
