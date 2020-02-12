Suzanne Howland’s kindergarten class has been learning about their community and the people that help in the community. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, April Epperson and Josh Langley from the Louisiana Police Dept stopped by for a visit to share with the class what they do and how they help the community.
