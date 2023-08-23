Last Wednesday evening the Pike County Health Department, Home Health & Hospice held its first Healthy Kids Carnival at their building at 1 Health Care Place.
“We had a terrific turnout!” said PCHD event coordinator Jennifer Schumacher. “One-hundred-twenty-seven children registered for our event.”
The whole concept of the carnival was to promote physical activity for children with fun games and healthy activities, she explained.
PCHD offered face painting, a bounce house, a cake walk, carnival games and food.
“We offered hotdogs, popcorn and water for free,” Schumacher said. “Pepsi donated the water.”
The Bowling Green Fire Department was on hand with free popcorn and a chance to learn more about firefighting apparatus.
At one station, Jessica Cunningham, with WIC, was showing children what it’s like to have their own farmers market.
“And we’re letting the kids plant their own seeds,” she said. Much like an ant farm, she had plants growing between to pieces of plexiglass to show the children how plant roots grow through the soil.
“This way they can learn to grow their own food,” she added.
This station was being sponsored by the WIC department, which also had information on breastfeeding for new mothers.
Because of the success of this carnival, Schumacher said that they do plan to make this an annual event.
“We had a lot of great feedback from our vendors and those that attended,” she said. The vendors that I spoke with were eager to participate again. We would love to have more vendors next year!”
The vendors this year were: Pike County WIC/Breastfeeding Peer Counselor; Bowling Green Fire Department; Hannibal Regional Medical Group; Parents As Teachers (Bowling Green and Clopton); NECAC; Clarity Dental; PCMH EMS; YMCA; and Sugar Shack.
Schumacher said all the vendors were asked to bring a door prize if they wanted to.
“Those prizes were what we raffled off when the kiddos registered,” she said. “Sugar Shack sold shaved ice.”
Penny Dixon, with Northeast Community Action Corp., had a memory game where children could win prizes by matching photos on disks as they turn them over.
The Twin County Family YMCA offered prizes to the children who could shoot baskets or kick a soccer ball into a goal.
Clarity Dental and PCMH EMS had fun games where the children could earn prizes by choosing plastic ducks floating in baby pools.
There were a steady flow of people attending during the two hours the carnival was open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.