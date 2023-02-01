Lack of river ice meant fewer opportunities to see bald eagles
In the main area of the Apple Shed, Dave Douglass said he was volunteering with the Army Corps of Engineers, promoting tours of the Lock and Dam No. 24, as well as a Ice Jam at the Dam event coming Feb. 18 at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, Ill.
They are going to have live music by Chris Cahill & Co., he said, as well as open dam tours, live animals talks, education booths, bald eagle viewing, warm food and beverages, and winter movies. Proceeds from the even go to help the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation.
Out along Clarksville’s riverfront, people were strolling, some with cameras, some with binoculars, others with view scopes, hoping to get a glimpse of bald eagles either nesting or fishing in the Mississippi River.
When the river freezes, there is usually a few hundred yards of open water below Lock and Dam No. 24 where the bald eagles can hunt for fish.
This past weekend, there was no ice, which just meant people could spread out along the riverbank to try and find the best viewing spot.
A row of spotting scopes were set up by the pavilion next to the Riverview parking area. Mark Weathersford and Barry Casey, volunteer naturalists were adjusting the scopes so that passersby could find the bald eagles flying or hanging out in the trees.
They noted that it had been fairly busy all morning with visitors looking for the eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.