Jayne gets promoted to baseball coach
BOWLING GREEN—Craig Smith, who has been with Bowling Green R-I for two years, has been named head coach of the Lady Cats Softball Team, and Matt Jayne has been named the head baseball coach.
The positions came open after coach Dean Streed accepted a teaching and coaching job at Holt High School.
Bowling Green Athletic Director Matt Chance said Smith had been the Middle School’s coach the last two years. Jayne will also take over as the Middle School softball coach.
Chance said Jayne has been in education for 13 years, and has had several years as a head baseball coach.
“He’s worked in three districts—Highland, Richland, and Cuba,” Chance said.
Smith was also head girls’ basketball coach for two years.
“He is moving to a high school PE position this year,” Chance added.
Chance said he was happy with the selections, but the school could use a few more coaches
“We don’t have everything covered yet, but you know it’s only June,” he explained. “We should have everything covered in the next little bit.
“We’re really excited to have Craig and Matt taking over our head softball and baseball coach positions,” he added. “They’re very dedicated to the sport. Coach Streed has left those positions in very good shape. They should have success for several years.”
He noted that a lot of the team players on the girls’ softball would be coming back this year.
