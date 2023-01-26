Community members, teachers and administrators for Bowing Green R-I Schools gathered in the new FEMA shelter at Frankford Elementary School last Tuesday to dedicate the storm shelter/music and art room.

Superintendent Matt Frederickson said they had come a long way in providing a safe building for students and staff at the Frankford school.  He thought it interesting that federal funds could be used to help build the facility because of flooding in Clarksville.

Recommended for you