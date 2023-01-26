Community members, teachers and administrators for Bowing Green R-I Schools gathered in the new FEMA shelter at Frankford Elementary School last Tuesday to dedicate the storm shelter/music and art room.
Superintendent Matt Frederickson said they had come a long way in providing a safe building for students and staff at the Frankford school. He thought it interesting that federal funds could be used to help build the facility because of flooding in Clarksville.
“I’m thankful for you all to come out to visit our new facility here in the Frankford community,” Frederickson said. “This building will provide a refuge of protection for not only our school children, but the larger Frankford community, as well.”
Frederickson noted how thankful he was for the support by the community in making the new facility a reality.
“It has a lot of attributes that will benefit our students,” he added. “What’s great about a multi-purpose room is that it’s flexible.” He believed that the students would enjoy the expanded space for music and art.
The acustics are great for music, he added.
He noted that the project started in 2018 with a partnership with Paragon Architecture. With the help of Assistant Superintendent Stephen Hunter, who came on board in 2019, they were able to apply for grants to fund the new building, which is attached at the back of the existing school structure.
“It’s hard to believe that a flood in Clarksville allowed us to have funds for this building,” Frederickson said. “I’m also thankful for our partnership with the local fire department, with the local city (administrators), the mayor and with all those who wrote letters to help us when we were advocating for these funds.”
He believes that the building would be enjoyed by the students in the Frankford community long beyond his time, noting that it is the first stormproof facility in the district.
Frederickson said that even before starting at the school district, the community was worried about losing the elementary school.
“We just invested $1 million in the Frankford school, so hopefully that worry is gone,” he said.
“This school has performed very well, the students have done great, the teachers have supported them, and we’ve elevated the school itself,” he noted. Frankford Elementary has been identified as one of the top 80 elementary schools in the entire state by the “U.S. News & World Report.”
“There are some great things happening here,” Frederickson added. “It could be a model for the rest of the district.”
Hunter said it is hard to believe that last May the area where everyone was standing was all dirt.
“We’ve come a long way,” he added. “It’s been a great project.”
He introduced the people with Paragon Architecture who came to the dedication, as well as the construction company that built the building.
“Our next step is to get a tornado siren out here,” Hunter said.
Frankford Elementary School Principal Terri Bird said she was excited to be able use the new space for classes. Construction started in the spring last year. The building sits where a basketball court once stood.
In addition to being a storm shelter, the new space is also going to be used as the school’s art and music room, giving the staff more room to help teach students.
Frederickson said they are also considering a storm-safe facility at the Bowling Green campus.
