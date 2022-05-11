The Louisiana R-II School District has announced a new Elementary School principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Teresa Long, who currently teaches English language arts at the high school, said that she is looking forward to serving in this new role in the coming year.
“I am a little nervous but I am looking forward to it,” said Long. “I’ve had my degree in administrative leadership for many years, and I have been teaching for 28 years. I have been interested in a position like this for a while, and when the position came open I applied and was chosen,” she added.
Long will begin her new role as elementary principal this summer. After 28 years of serving as a teacher, she has been pondering the opportunities and the challenges that she will face as a new principal.
“Being selected for the role of principal puts me in a position to be able to change things,” said Long. “I hope to create a positive atmosphere, and perhaps a different way of doing things. I want to encourage our children and help them to realize that education is the foundation of everything. And if I can start that at the elementary school, it will carry on through middle school and high school,” added Long.
The Louisiana School District will also be welcoming a new superintendent, as well as a new high school principal for this coming school year. Long said that her replacement has been selected but had not yet been officially named as of the date of this interview.
