LOUISIANA – GFWC Chautauqua and Friends of the Louisiana Library are celebrating literacy with materials on outer space, purchased for this year’s Summer Story Hours.
Funding for books was provided through a General Federation of Women’s Clubs grant received by the Clarksville GFWC Chautauqua club this past spring.
Additional purchases with grant funds will include a telescope.
The “Universe of Stories” theme will be highlighted throughout the July Story Hours at the Louisiana Library. The Friends of the Louisiana Library group provides readers, craft materials, gift items, refreshments and “keep books” each Wednesday from 2–3 pm for children 4-12.
For more information please contact the Library at 573-754-4491.
