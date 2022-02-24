As Bowling Green High School Principal Scott Mullins will tell you, it sometimes takes him a while to make a decision, but once he does, it’s usually the right one. When it came time to make the decision on when to retire, there were a number of factors Mullins had to mull over.
One factor was the Rule of 80, which allows an employee to retire early with full benefits; it’s one’s age plus service equals 80. The other factor, Mullins said, is he believes his two children living at home would benefit having him around more. As a principal, there is a full day of school, plus after school events, not to mention school board meetings, which require his presence. So, earlier this year, Mullins announced he would be retiring at the end of this school year.
Mullins came by his role at Bowling Green following the careers of his parents. His mom and dad were both teachers, and his father became an elementary school principal.
“I enjoyed the lifestyle,” he said, and he enjoyed school. “I loved sports and attending school. I said, ‘Heck, if I could do this for a living, it would be great.’”
Mullins grew up in Ogden, in Northwest Iowa. In college, he earned a bachelor’s degree in history and a master’s in education.
But what he really wanted to do was coach football. And he did for about four years as a head football coach.
“It was then that I realized that maybe it was a little bit above me,” he said. “I liked it, but it was something I didn’t think I’d be successful at.”
Most of the time, he taught at some level or another. At one point, he noted, a friend convinced him he should try the William Woods cohort admin program.
“It really wasn’t a conscious move,” he explained, but it was a change in direction for him. After doing the training in 2007, Mullins said, it was another seven years before he made the move over to admin, as an assistant principal in Troy, Mo.
It’s a big school, he said. “You could go an entire four years and see a student only once. It was so big it was kind of impersonal. Here, however, you get invited to student’s weddings after they graduate.”
His years as the principal at Bowling Green have been good, he said.
“The teachers really run the school,” he noted, “and that’s fine. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”
His job, he added, was more like being a firefighter; stepping in to help put out “fires.”
The admin staff Mullins works with in the office, he said, are amazing.
“I couldn’t do this job without these ladies,” he added. “And the kids are great, too.”
The most difficult part of the job, he noted, was having to make tough decisions. He would spend lots of time trying to come up with the right choice.
“And you have to make decisions constantly,” he said, and there’s a lot of red tape to get through.
The best part of the job, Mullins said, are the people. He’s always enjoyed that part of the work experience. He likes the people he works with, the students and their parents.
“Having the right attitude makes all the difference,” he said.
He’s really going to miss being at the center of things.
“In a small town, the school is the center of things,” he explained.
Retiring early means Mullins still has a lot of good years ahead of him. If he wanted, he noted, he could get another job.
“I’m not sure what I’d do,” he said. “I don’t have any tangible skills—I can’t drive a nail in straight,” he added with a laugh.
At some point, he said, he would consider substitute teaching. But once he’s officially retired, Mullins will take some time for himself and his family.
Even though he lives in Troy, Mullins said, as principal here, Bowling Green is the home he chose.
He said he believes it will be strange waking up and not having to drive to Bowling Green to start the school day.
“I just can’t thank everyone here enough,” he said. He was preparing for the next round of inclement weather and had a few more decision to make before the snow and ice made came rushing into Bowling Green.
