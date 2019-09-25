BOWLING GREEN – The 35th Annual Alumni Banquet for Bowling Green High School will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12,, at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Wilson Gymnasium. The cost is $25 for the meal per person, which includes annual dues.
This year the graduates being honored are from the classes of pre-1958, 1959, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1994, 1999, and 2009.
Sean Morris, a member of the Bowling Green High School Class of 1992 and lifelong Bowling Green resident, will be the keynote speaker
After graduating from BGHS, Morris attended Southeast Missouri State University and Hannibal-LaGrange University. Morris received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration.
Morris was very active in baseball for a brief time before dropping back to focus on his family and business.
Morris has been married to his wife, Tracy, for 25 years and they have three children, all of whom have attended or currently attend BGHS.
Morris currently serves as the president of ALL-WAY,Inc., which is headquartered in Bowling Green. The company also operates a full production facility in Springfield, Mo., as well as warehousing additional product and material in St. Louis, Kansas City Springfield, Ill., and Granite City, Ill. The company primarily serves U.S. Department of Defense agencies, federal and state government agencies, heavy construction and heavy industrial industries to name a few.
Morris has been involved with several local boards and committees, serving as the president of some in the past. Morris has also served on various advisory committees primarily related to the industry in which ALL-WAY is involved.
While Morris has a passion for business, his favorite pastimes are related to spending time with his family, traveling and any time in the great outdoors.
