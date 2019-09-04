COTTLEVILLE, MO. – The 29th Annual St. Charles Regional College Fair is coming 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, to St. Charles Community College at 4601 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in Cottleville.
The fair is for current high school students who are interested in speaking with college representatives from throughout the U.S., to learn more about each college and decide which one is right for them.
The event will be held in the College Center gymnasium. Free parking for attendees will be available in the yellow, purple and blue parking lots, which are accessible through the west or southwest entrances along Cottleville Parkway.
Admission is free to students and families, and interested individuals should register at Strivescan for a free barcode that colleges can scan to save you time.
For a full list of colleges and universities attending the college fair, visit stchas.edu/collegefair.
For more information, contact Kelli Lile or Cindy Skinner at 636-922-8500 or email klile@stchas.edu or cskinner@stchas.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.