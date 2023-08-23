Louisiana R-II School District Superintendent Tom Ward thanked the Louisiana Rotary Club for providing lunch last Thursday to returning teachers and staff.
Ward, who is also a member of the Rotary, told the teachers that they should learn how much the organization does for the community, for the students and for others.
He apologized for the smell inside the building. They had recently completed refinishing the school’s gymnasium floors. He suggested that the Rotarians—there to help serve lunch—take a tour after lunch of the new combined High School and Middle School library.
“The best kept secret of the Louisiana R-II School District is Shelby Boswell,” he said—the district librarian.
He also noted that this school year they started an eighth period work-based class that’s based on authentic education and learning.
“If we’re going to develop this community, we’ve got to do our due diligence to make sure that we can create a workforce that wants to come back to Louisiana,” he said. That period will be spent teaching the children about what it takes to come back and work within the community.
He asked that the teachers and staff give the organization a round of applause before introducing the club’s president, Charlie Cogar after the Pledge of Allegiance.
“This tradition of acknowledging the work and service of the teachers and the staff of this school was started in 1997 by Betty Dolbeare,” Cogar said. “We thank you and wish you a successful school year.”
Also present were members of the Louisiana Alumni Association, who were there to provide $25 for each teacher to buy supplies for their classrooms.
The Louisiana Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary as an official chartered club. According to Linda Beer, the club secretary, they have been planning special monthly events to recognize those who have come before them, as well as looking to the future.
There are 33 active and two honorary members of the club. Meeting are held each Thursday at noon at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 6th and South Carolina streets.
Linda noted that the club invites new members who have a heart for service and want to be active in the club.
Everyone got a chance to enjoy the food. Some of it was prepared by Karen Leverenz of Karen Catering. The entre, fried chicken, was purchased from County Market.
