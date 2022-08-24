Staff and administration invited as well
Wednesday last week was the first time in a few years that the Rotary Club of Louisiana was able to host a single lunch for the entire Louisiana R-II School District in one building. The last few years, they had been splitting the meal between the high school and middle school building and the elementary school building because of the social distancing requirements from the pandemic.
Superintendent Tom Ward thanked everyone for being there, as they prepare for the next school year. He also thanked the Rotarians, who were lined up by the food, tongs and spoons in hand waiting to serve the lunch catered by Karen’s Catering.
“These are great people,” Ward said. He’s also an official Rotarian. He said they found out where his passion lies.
“My passion is education, but we like to have fun, too. We have fun because we’re a family and we’re a team,” he added.
He introduced Walter Logan, who was there on behalf of the Louisiana Alumni Association. He was there to distribute funds to each teacher in order for them to buy any supplies they might need for their classrooms.
“Fifteen years ago, when we formed, we set out a couple of objectives,” he said. In addition to providing scholarships to graduating seniors, the association, wanted to provide for the financial and moral support of the school district.
“We know that teachers dig into their own pockets and spend their own money for supplies or different things for your students or your classroom, so the alumni association voted to award all certified staff $25 to help defray some of those expenses.
He handed out envelopes to building principals so they could give them to the individual teachers.
To get things started, Ward said, “You don’t know how happy I am to be here and to serve this district. And how fortunate I am to work with each and every one of you. Thank you. We’re going to get through all this together. We’ve got to celebrate the great times.” He wanted to make sure that they knew they’ve got the year well in hand.
Pastor Beomseon Hong, with the Centenary United Methodist Church, provided the invocation for the meal and for the school year to come.
With that, the teachers, staff and administration lined up for a great meal to start off this school year.
