[Louisiana, MO November 11, 2021]. The Pike County RIII Boards of education voted unanimously to hire Dr Todd Smith as superintendent of schools beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Smith was offered a 2 year contract. The Board conducted a statewide search through the Missouri Association of Rural Educators.
Smith has been with the Louisiana RII District since 2002 beginning as a para educator. He held positions as teacher, Director of Alternative services, High School Principal and most recently Superintendent of Schools. Smith is still under contract with the District until 6/30/2022. He has earned his teaching certificate and three graduate degrees including a Doctorate in Education during his time with the District.
“I am honored and excited to begin work with a District as rich in tradition and achievement as Clopton. “
“Leaving Louisiana is a tough decision – My family has a long history here and I am proud to have served in the District where so many of my relatives have graduated.”
“The opportunity to lead the Clopton District was one I couldn’t help but pursue. As much as I have history with Louisiana, I have family history with Clopton as well. My father was a graduate in the class of 1957.”
“I have worked with all three administrators at Clopton for many years – Larry Lagemann, Stephanie Grimes, and Martin Hanley are each outstanding educational leaders and I feel privileged to have the chance to work with the team in place at Clopton.”
“Career and Technical Education are gaining more and more ground each year – the opportunity to serve in a District which operates a tech center has been a goal of mine for some time. I am so fortunate to have found it just down the road “
“Louisiana RII has been a great home for me for the past 18 years – I will miss the faculty and staff immensely. It is a great District with wonderful people and I have no doubt the District will continue to move forward under new leadership.”
Smith’s contract with Clopton will begin on July 1, 2022. In the meantime, he is still under contract with the Louisiana RII District.
“Clopton has an engaged and enthusiastic Board – I look forward to working with them.”
“Signing the contract this early will allow me to begin working with the CLopton and Louisiana Boards to make a seamless transition of leadership. Louisiana is a great District – and I wish them the best of luck in the future. I will do everything I can to help facilitate the transition.”
Jenna Loveless, Louisiana RII Board President: "We would like to thank Dr. Smith for his service to the District and congratulate him on his new position with Clopton"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.