During the Louisiana R-II School Board meeting last week, members Jenna Loveless and Rob Lumley were sworn in. Pam Todd-Watts made a nomination for Jenna Loveless to be president of the board, which was seconded and approved. The nomination for Shep Sheppard to be vice president was made by Pam Todd-Watts and was approved. Pam Todd-Watts was nominated to be treasurer, and Erica Hill was nominated to be secretary.
Discussion was concerning parking lot repairs and resurfacing. Superintendent Todd Smith said that a bid had been received for the work.
“Mid River Asphalt came out and looked at the parking lot to give us an estimate,” said Smith. “We have springs that are beneath our parking lot. We have taken care of two of them with French drains that we did a while back,” he added. The springs have been causing mud to seep up in areas of the parking lot. The board agreed to seek a second bid from another asphalt company before moving forward.
A box truck was declared surplus and discussion concerned shopping for a replacement. The last item for new business was about creative therapy contracts. Smith explained that there are two contracts to be considered.
“One is to have a therapist on campus during Jenny’s maternity leave,” said Smith. “The other is a three-year agreement that locks in their prices,” he added. A motion to approve the creative therapy contracts was made by Pam Todd-Watts. All voted in favor. A motion to adjourn regular session and enter executive session was made at 6:21 p.m. All voted in favor.
