CLOPTON – The Louisiana High School Quizbowl team started their season on Tuesday, Jan. 14, with an undefeated run at the EMO Conference Quad event at Clopton High School.
The series of wins represents a triumphant return to the buzzer for Louisiana’s team, which contended for the state championship in each of the last four years.
The Varsity team of Brandy Farmer, Rachel Beard, Evan Jones and Bryan Renner took on Mark Twain, Silex and Clopton. In the first match Louisiana defeated Mark Twain with a score of 400-60. The Bulldogs kept up the momentum and defeated Silex by a score of 490-230 and Clopton with a score of 410-330. Rachel Beard led the Bulldogs with 20 tossups (200 points), followed by Brandy Farmer with 12 tossups (120 points), Evan Jones with eight tossups (80 points) and Bryan Renner with five tossups (50 points). The team worked together to score 850 bonus points during the 3 matches.
The Junior Varsity team of Hunter Hobbs, Jerry Perez, Carson Bowen, Ryleigh Austin and Samantha Kilby also had a successful night. The JV was undefeated with scores of 130-110 over Mark Twain, 260-120 over Silex and 180-170 over Clopton. Hunter Hobbs led the JV team with 15 tossups, followed by Carson Bowen with seven tossups, Jerry Perez with five tossups, and Samantha Kilby with one tossup. The JV team scored 290 bonus points as a team.
LHS Quizbowl will be in action again on Saturday, Jan. 25 when the Varsity team will travel to Hallsville, Missouri, for the Hallsville Invitational Tournament VIII. Their next EMO Conference Quad is Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Bowling Green.
Clopton goes 1-2 at home
In addition to the loss to Louisiana Clopton quiz bowl’s time at the quad featured a closer loss to Silex (290-240) and a walloping win over Mark Twain (500-60)
Clopton’s Dylan Smith led the team with 210 points from toss-ups, followed by Kasey Leake with 60, Avery Hall with 50 and Jack O’Brien with 40.
