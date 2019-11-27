LOUISIANA – In its November newsletter, Louisiana Middle School has named Emilie Chandler, Ki’Arah Jones and Tannor Rue as its students-of-the-month.
Emilie Chandler (6th grade): “Emilie is a positive example for her peers with her sweet and kind disposition and excellent manners. She is respectful, hardworking and always prepared for classroom activities. Thank you Emilie, for being an outstanding role model for your peers and always displaying a pleasant and positive attitude!”
Ki'Arah Jones (7th grade): “Ki’Arah is always very respectful and responsible. She has fun, but knows when to get on task and concentrate. She shows concern for others and gets along well with all her peers. She is truly a joy to have in class! Keep up the great work!”
Tannor Rue (8th grade): “Tannor comes to class with a positive attitude and goes above and beyond what is expected. Teachers and students can always count on him to help out! His determination to succeed and do his best is evident inside and outside of the classroom. Way to go, Tannor!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.