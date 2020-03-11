MONTGOMERY CITY – The Louisiana Junior Varsity Quizbowl team competed in the Montgomery County High School JV Tournament on Monday, March 2. The Bulldogs were 2-2 with wins over Mark Twain A (270-190) and Mark Twain B (240-90) and losses to Clopton (160-490) and Montgomery County (150-270).
Samantha Kilby led the team in individual scoring with 15 tossups, followed by Carson Bowen with nine tossups, Jerry Perez with seven tossups, and Malia Harrison with one tossup. The team scored 500 bonus points working together.
