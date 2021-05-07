According to a recent study conducted for U.S. News and World Report, Louisiana High School ranks in the top 10% of Missouri high schools.
The site sates that, “a great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation. The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.
“Under U.S. News’ 2021 rankings methodology, the vast majority of all public high schools are ranked.
“In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 reviewed. This is the count of public high schools that had a 12th grade enrollment of 15 or greater, or otherwise had sufficient enrollment in other high school grades during the 2018-2019 school year to be analyzed.”
When he learned of the ranking LHS Principal Nick Heggemann said, “I was happy for our staff when I first heard about the information. They should get all of the credit for the hard work and determination put in on a daily basis.
“I attribute the impressive ranking to the hard work of our staff. They are always willing to go above and beyond for our student’s success.
“Due to COVID, we have had to scale back on some of the interventions we were using to help student success, but we will likely start them back up in the 2021 - 22 school year,” he added.
