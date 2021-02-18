Royalty chosen during Louisiana High School Courtwarming
Friday night during halftime at the Bulldog’s basketball game against Montgomery County, Louisiana High School held its courtwarming ceremony.
Freshmen attendants were: De’Prisha Chatman and Alec Polston. De’Prisha is the daughter of Knizi Duban and Tordale Chatman. She is involved in basketball, track, FFA and FCA. De’Prisha said she would like to attend Truman State and become an athletic trainer.
Alec is the son of Woodrow and Miryah Polston. He is a member of the basketball team and he plans on becoming a welder.
Sophomore attendants were: Kamryn Gloe and Donovan Richards. Kamryn is the daughter of Justin and Susie Gloe. She is involved in softball, cheer, trap, FBLA, FTA, FFA, FCA and Student Council. Kamryn would like to attend college to become a physical therapist. Donovan is the son of Ryan Richards and Pamela Lynn. He is involved in football and basketball. Donovan would like to attend college after high school.
Junior attendants were: Delaney Poyser and Quincy Hutt. Delaney is the daughter of Michael and Amy Poyser. She is involved in cheerleading, FFA, FBLA, FTA, FCA, and NHS. Delaney would like to attend college to become a registered nurse.
Quincy is the son of Joyce Hutt. He is involved in basketball, football, baseball, track and FBLA. He plans on attending college.
The first queen candidate was Shayla Hopkins. She is the daughter of Roger and Gloria Hopkins. Shayla is involved in swim, track, FBLA, Student Council, Interact, FFA, Spanish Club and FTA. Shala plans are undecided at this time.
The second queen candidate was Annine Sanders. She is the daughter to Gordon and Jessie Sanders. Annie is involved in softball, swim, golf, track, FBLA, Yearbook and FTA. She plans to attend the University of Missouri and study elementary and special education.
The third queen candidate was Jamie Sencenbaugh. She is the daughter of Kenny and Cathy Sencenbaugh. Jamie is involved in cheer, track, Student Council, FFA, Interact, FBLA and NHS. Jamie plans to attend college to become a registered nurse.
The fourth queen candidate was Jaidyn Wommack. She is the daughter of Daneal and Stormye Wommack. Jaidyn is involved in softball, basketball, cheer, track, FFA and NHS. Jaidyn plans to attend St. Charles Community College to pursue nursing and she plans to continue being a firefighter.
The crown bearer for the evening was Ella Dempsey. She is the daughter of Daylan and Rebecca Dempsey. Ella likes to help her dad on the farm and play outside. When Ella gets older she wants to be a marine biologist.
Announced at queen was Jaidyn Wommack.
