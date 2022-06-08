Local children get close look at camouflage and its uses
A group of children from Louisiana R-II’s summer school sat on the floor of the Louisiana Area Historical Museum on Georgia Street last Wednesday to learn more about our nation’s historic flags and how camouflage has been used over the years.
Judy Schmidt, co-president of the museum board, said she was impressed with the number of students who came wearing articles of clothing with camouflage patterns.
The children were eager to answer questions about the U.S. flag and how camouflage is currently used.
Above the display cases, two historic U.S. flags sit side-by-side. One has 34 stars and the other just 13 stars, representing the two sides in the Civil War.
On the battlefield, she said, soldiers would want to know where their flag was, which is why so many of them have bright colors. In contrast, she added, in order to remain hidden, soldiers and hunters use various types of camouflage, depending on the time of year.
The problem with two flags with similar colors, Schmidt said, is it could be confusing to the soldiers. She said the side representing the South came up with another flag that was all white.
“The problem with that is,” she explained, “that flags that are white mean that they surrender.”
She asked the children if they were wearing bright colors could they hide in the woods. They said no. So, if they wanted to hide, she asked, what color should they wear. Several shouted, green.
Schmidt brought out a few variations of camouflaged clothing for the children to see. Some had dark green patterns, and some had more browns and muted colors. The children were able to answer that the different colors were for the different seasons during the year. Hunters, she noted, wear bright orange, so that other hunters know where they are out in the forest and would not be mistaken for an animal.
The museum will continue with the programs through the next three Wednesdays. Including one today. Schmidt said children and adults are welcome for the programs. Today, Wednesday, June 8, the program is “Birds in Your Backyard” by Jackie Onnen. On June 15 Stephen Moss will talk about “A New Nation.” And on June 22, people can learn about “Bees & Pollinators” from Dennis Babbitt. All programs begin at 1 p.m.
After the museum program, the children were escorted over to the Louisiana Public Library to check out books.
The programs at the museum started in 2009, but were put on hold the last two years because of the pandemic, Schmidt said, adding how much the museum board enjoys having the children come in for the programs and tours of the building.
