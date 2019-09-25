HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University and Moberly Area Community College signed an agreement Tuesday designed build a pipeline into under-populated parts of the teacher profession.
The agreement will allow students to transfer to HLGU upon the completion of designated degree programs at MACC.
The agreement was signed at Roland Library at Hannibal-Lagrange University Tuesday afternoon.
Specifically, the agreement contains provisions that allow students to complete an associate of arts in teaching at MACC and then transfer to HLGU’s early childhood or elementary education program and complete a baccalaureate degree in two years.
Missouri is currently experiencing a storage of teachers, with elementary educators being the largest area of need. Based on numbers collected in the 2017-2018 school year by the state, there is a shortage of more than 3,500 teachers across the state, one-in-ten of which would work in elementary education.
