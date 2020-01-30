Louisiana Middle School has named one student from each grade the student of the month for January 2020.
Sixth Grade, Reece Wommack: “Reece is a kind and respectful young lady, who comes to school each day with a pleasant disposition and the willingness to help others around her. Reece is a hard worker and a positive example for her peers. Congratulations, Reece! Keep up the great work!:”
Seventh Grade, Jalaya Ries: “Jalaya is a wonderfully reliable student, who takes her work seriously. She is always willing to help another student and to offer her help to work within the classroom. Jalaya is quiet, but always willing to add to a classroom discussion. Ultimately, she is a true pleasure to have in our classes. Great Job, Jalaya!”
Eighth grade, Kayden Weimer: “Kayden is a smart, hardworking, responsible student. He consistently puts forth his best effort in class and is always eager to learn. His positive, respectful attitude is appreciated by his teachers! In addition to being an exceptional student, Kayden is kind and helpful to all classmates. Way to go, Kayden!”
