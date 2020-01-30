EOLIA – The December students-of-the-month for at the Pike Lincoln Techinical Center were announced after the vocational school returned to session in January.
Louisiana High School student Lane Presson, who attends PLTC’s welding program, was one of the two students honored.Noah Swenson, a Winfield High School student in PLTC’s law enforcement program, was also recognized.
“Both students are leaders in their classroom and are setting the standard for behavior and skill in their programs. Congratulations to Andrew and Matthew!” a press release announcing the decision read.
Both will be eligible for a scholarship during their senior year.
