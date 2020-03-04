BOWLING GREEN – The LHS Quizbowl team continued to build its winning record last week EMO Quad event at Bowling Green on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
The team versed Wellsville-Middletown, Bowling Green, and Wright City and won all three matches.
LHS defeated Wellsville 410-130, Bowling Green 400-190 and Wright City 490-70.
Rachel Beard led the scoring with 19 tossups, followed by Evan Jones with nine tossups, and Brandy Farmer and Bryan Renner with eight tossups apiece. The team scored 870 bonus points.
Next up for LHS Quizbowl is the EMO Conference Tournament at Silex High School on Tuesday, March 10.
