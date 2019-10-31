Louisiana High School's National Honor Society held its New Member Induction Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
There were 18 new members inducted at the ceremony: Emilee Hoskins, Evan Jones, Aubrey Wendel, Tyler York, Ryleigh Austin, Rachel Beard, Jaidyn Wommack, Jamie Sencenbaugh, Olivia Blackmore, Christian Medina, Lane Presson, Bryan Renner, Carson Bowen, Madison Bradley, Sidney Goldsberry, Hunter Hobbs, Maddy Bolton, Emily Hughes, Jordan Luck, and Cole Martin.
To remain an active member in NHS, members are expected to maintain a minimum 3.25 GPA, exhibit excellent character and leadership qualities, and earn a minimum of 100 service points throughout the school year.
Other active LHS-NHS members participating in the ceremony were Kellen Dewey, President; Hanna Blackmore, Vice President; Brandy Farmer, Secretary; Haylee Miller; and Tyler Pedersen. LHS National Honor Society is sponsored by Jennifer Gschwender.
