LOUISIANA – The Twin Pike Family YMCA welcomed two new staff members to their 21st Century Community Learning Centers Before- and After-school Programs.
Dr. Cassie Huckstep-Spangler became program director for the programs for the Bowling Green, Frankford, and BONCL sites on Oct. 1.
Before assuming the program director position, Huckstep-Spangler served as site coordinator of the BONCL program for the past 12 years. She has a bachelor of arts in administration of justice, master of science in criminal justice, master of arts in teaching, master of educational administration, and an educational specialist degree. In addition, she recently completed her doctor of education in leadership in teaching and learning in May 2019.
Cassie serves as the superintendent and principal of the BONCL R-X School District in Louisiana, and she currently lives in rural Clarksville with her husband, Russell, and son, Carter.
Also on Oct. 1, Leslie Lovell took over the site coordinator position at BONCL. Lovell currently has a Bachelor of Science in early childhood, elementary education and early childhood special education and a master of arts in teaching. Lovell is currently in her sixth year of teaching first and second grade at BONCL, and she has worked in the program at BONCL for the past three years. She lives in New Hartford with her husband, Jeff, and four children, Jeffery, Audrey, Avery and Ary.
All five sites are busy planning “Lights On” activities this month. Lights On is an annual, nationwide event held in celebration of after-school programs. This is the 20th year of celebrating Lights On, after-school programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities. More than 8,000 events nationwide will be celebrating Lights On during the month of October.
The after-school programs offer a daily healthy snack, homework and physical activity time. They also offer weekly or bi-monthly enrichment activities in STEM, food and fun, math, technology, crafts, character education, multicultural education, college and career readiness, English and language arts and service learning. All sites at BONCL, Bowling Green, Clopton, Frankford and Louisiana Elementary Schools have openings for enrollment at this time. For more information, or to enroll your child, contact the school’s site coordinator or call 573-754-4999 and ask for Noveta, Cassie or Lauren.
