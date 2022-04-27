Rocket club members send their creations skyward
It took two postponements because of bad weather before the sky was clear enough for Bowling Green High School’s Rocket Club members could put what they learned into action. And that action was launching the rockets they had built during their club meetings.
This is the first year the high school has had a rocket club in this century, said faculty adviser Alison Frederickson, who teaches the gifted program at the R-I School District.
“There once was a similar club back in the ’80s,” she said. “Rocket club is considered an extracurricular activity,” she added. It welcomes any high school student who has an interest in space and rocketry.
During the club meetings, she said the students learned about different rocket engines, how to build their own rockets, the basics of flight trajectory, and some simple physics.
“We meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month to build our rockets, chat, and eat snacks,” she said. “These kids had never launched a rocket before,” Frederickson added. “Some students were quite ambitious and created double-stage rockets that traveled 1,000 feet.”
The rockets they launched Tuesday last week were made from kits, but Frederickson said, “Next year we will enter in contests that require teams to build their rocket from scratch. The students are really excited to compete.”
Helping the students with the launch was Mark Johnson, a rocket guru from Columbia, Mo., who has been launching model rockets for more than 55 years. He held up both hands to show that he had all his fingers, and smiled as he pointed to his eyes, saying that in all those years he’s never been injured when launching his rockets. He brought one of his own rockets to launch, as well.
He also brought with him three large tackle boxes full of rocket parts, engines and other necessary supplies, ready to help with helpful hints and whatever else the students needed.
“He has helped us immensely,” Frederickson said. “He has been our mentor this semester,” she noted.
Johnson is also a judge for many national rocket competitions. Frederickson said that he knows the founders of Estes Rockets, and has provided valuable support and educational information for the rocket club.
All the students got to launch their rockets, some more than once. But they did have to collect them once they returned to earth. Some of rockets didn’t survive their landing—their parachutes either didn’t deploy fast enough or not at all. And for one student, Dylan Snider, it took a little while to retrieve, because his two-stage rocket landed almost in the big Bowling Green park, more than 1,000 feet away.
