BOWLING GREEN – Bowling Green’s Mike Klott was Pike County’s representative among 43 4-H volunteers recognized at an event last month.
The volunteers joined the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame on Aug. 17 at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo.
Inductees from 35 counties established a legacy totaling 1,021 years of service to 4-H. More than 250 family members and friends attended the 13th annual event.
The Missouri 4-H Foundation recognizes individuals who have created a legacy of service to 4-H by honoring them with membership in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame, said Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“These volunteers have played a vital role in helping our youths develop essential life skills that will empower them to become strong leaders in the 21st-century workforce, and we are proud to honor their service,” Augustine said.
The event is sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“There are no words to express our gratitude to the 4-H volunteers who have devoted their time and effort to support our Missouri 4-H program,” said Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension’s 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Our volunteers, like the ones we celebrate in our 4-H Hall of Fame, have shown us the true meaning of the words devotion, compassion and commitment. Thank you to all of our inductees for your support of Missouri youths. You are contributing to building a better future for the next generation of Missourians.”
