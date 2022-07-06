Middle school students learn about work responsibilities
Cindy Anders, owner of The Agency in Bowling Green, a wellness center, was waiting by her business’ front door Monday last week for the children with Kids In Motion to show up for another day of work.
It wasn’t long before Emily Harrelson, the KIM supervisor, pulled up in a van and five Kids In Motion middle-schoolers piled out ready to jump into the day’s tasks.
Today, Anders said, they would be working on cleaning up the parking lot and putting some herbs in pots in front of her wellness center. The last time the group came through they stained the picnic table used by Sugar Shack, the shaved-ice trailer that sits in The Agency’s parking area. Anders also owns that business. Joyce Fisher came in to help with the set up for the kids. She is the office manager for The Agency.
“When they’re done today, I’m going to treat them to Sugar Shack,” Anders said.
Kids In Motion operates under the umbrella of Douglass Community Services out of Hannibal.
According to its website, DCS is a private, not-for-profit human services agency that sponsors programs such as Head Start; Court Appointed Special Advocates; Kids In Motion; Emergency Food Pantry; Monthly USDA Commodity Food; Senior Food Boxes; Christmas Blessings Program; Emergency Utility Assistance; Foster Grandparents; Super Suppers and Youth Summer Meals; and the Nifty Thrifty clothing store.
Just last Friday, Anders said, they took the Sugar Shack trailer up to Willow Care Nursing Home in Hannibal. The residents got to come out to the trailer and get some tasty shaved ice.
Knowing that a cool, refreshing treat was waiting for them at the end of their work, the children were eager to get started.
Harrelson said the children’s day starts early—about 7 a.m. and ends about 1 p.m., right after their lunch. She added that they get breakfast and lunch with the program.
“They can earn up to $15 a day for the work they do,” she said. Earlier that morning they had just enjoyed a tour of Champ Clark’s family home, Honey Shuck. The docent provided some intriguing history on the house, the Clark family and local politics during the town’s early years.
Harrelson said Bob Kirkpatrick led the tour.
“Very educational. I even learned a few things,” she said about the tour.
Fisher, The Agency’s office manager, told the children that the wellness center is putting in a sensory garden for children.
“So they can touch and feel and smell,” Fisher said, adding that she would let the children know what they would be planting. She also had pieces of wood and markers, so the children could make small signs about what’s in the sensory garden.
In 2020, when the pandemic hit, the program went virtual. And last year, the program shifted to Hannibal where DCS is headquartered.
Harrelson said she took over the KIM program from Amy Becker.
“She had been doing it for about 15 years,” Harrelson said. “I came on board late last year to take it over.”
Last year, she was limited to just five students and had to make the trip to Hannibal every day, so she was eager to bring the program back to Pike County.
She said they told her, “You’ve got to fundraise and find your own van.” Harrelson is just getting started on fundraising for the program and was able to secure transportation for the summer.
Cornerstone Christian Church is allowing the group to borrow its van, but Harrelson pays for the fuel from the funds she raises.
“We were fortunate that Cornerstone Christian Church allowed us to borrow their van,” she said. This year, she has 13 children total in the program. They are divided into two groups—six in the Monday, Wednesday group and seven in the Tuesday, Thursday group.
“Basically, this is a summer work program through June and July,” Harrelson said. “I pick the kids up from their houses, and they get breakfast and lunch every day.”
They go out into the community to do work projects, she noted.
“The activities that we have done,” she added, “have included team-building, pulling weeds picking up trash and emptying trash cans in the Bowling Green Park. They have cleared brush from the new disc golf course at the Louisiana YMCA. They have pulled weeds in the Cancer Memorial Park and interacted with youth at the learning center. They have painted bleachers and picnic tables at the park. They have also mulched, pulled weeds and washed windows at the Bowling Green Presbyterian Church.”
Harrelson said she evaluates the children’s work performance each day.
“I’m looking for: Are they working hard? Do they have a good attitude? Do they accept correction if they need it? Are they looking for things to be done instead of running off and hiding.” She added that the kids in the group are just 12- and 13-year olds, so this the whole work performance, equals better pay, is a fairly new concept for them.
Harrelson said she takes into account that some children don’t do that well in the heat during their outdoor projects. That’s why they have plenty of water on hand and take frequent breaks during the half-days that they’re outside. She also takes that into account when doing their daily work evaluations. But her main goal is to teach them the value of a hard day’s work.
Every two weeks, she noted, the kids get an actual paycheck for the work they’ve done. As part of this, Harrelson said, she took the group to Community State Bank so they could learn how to set up a checking and savings accounts.
She thought it interesting listening to the kids talk about what they were going to do with their money. Some wanted to blow it all on fireworks, one wanted to save up for a gaming console.
“And you get others who say, ‘Well, I’ve got to help mom and dad pay rent,’” she said.
The program, she added, is open to anyone in middle school.
“I had almost 30 kids apply this year,” she said. Unfortunately, she could only let in 15. Even though they are all Bowling Green Middle School students, live all over Pike County—from Middeltown to Frankford. Harrelson said she visited with the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce to tout the benefits of the program for the community. She noted that it’s important to have the community’s backing to keep the program going. Enrollment for the program starts in the spring. The children have to fill out a job application and get at least one reference. Most of the time, Harrelson said, they get a teacher for a reference.
“On average,” she said, “it takes about $500 per child per summer to make this program happen.” Higher fuel costs have had an impact as well. She noted that she is spending about $150 a week on gasoline for the van.
“It’s a fun program and makes the summer go faster for the kids,” she said. With the pool not opening this summer, she said, it’s important for the children to have something constructive to do with their time and not be destructive. The week before when they were working in the park, one of the jobs was to paint over the graffiti that had been plastered on the shelters and picnic tables.
“And I am grateful to be able to bring this program back to Pike County,” Harrelson said. “I know I have big shoes to fill but I am going to try my best.”
After finishing at The Agency, the children had a picnic lunch at the park and interacted with some individuals from PCADD.
Students in the program this summer are: Lillie Lorenson, Kaden Lang, Kinley Gentry, Steven Blair, Michael Nease, Zackery Fry, Alex Riedy, Carter Turnbaugh, Marlee Holland, Tyler Huckstep, Jacob Chandler, Stephen Ellison and Cameron Boyer.
For those who would like to donate to the program, call Douglass at 573-221-3892. You can also reach out directly to Harrelson at the school at eharrelson@bgschools.k12.mo.us.
