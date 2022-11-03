Bowling Green R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson brought together a large group of people Tuesday evening last week to brainstorm ideas about improving the school district.
Known as the Key Communicators Network, the group consisted of school administrators, school board members, and members of the community.
Frederickson noted that the network is a valuable aspect of the school district’s ongoing, two-way communications effort with parents and other citizens in the district.
“I thought we could get together a little bit and talk about our school district, and get input from people to try to get ideas about what we envision our district to look like five years from now,” Frederickson told the group. He noted that this is his sixth year with the school district, and during his first year a group came together to help with forming a strategic plan.
Those attending the meeting were divided into eight groups, between three and six people per group. Their first task was to do a SWOT analysis. This is where they look at the strengths and weaknesses of the school system as well as the opportunities and the threats the schools might have.
Once the analysis was done, each group placed their worksheets on the walls around the high school auditorium so that they could be viewed by the other group members.
Frederickson said he was hoping the groups would come up with some ideas for keeping the school district moving forward.
“I think the best communications happens like an accordion,” he said. “Information goes out and comes back, and we process it,” he explained. That way the school system can make well-informed, data-driven decisions about its future.
Instead of knee-jerk decisions, he added, doing it this way means the ideas have a better opportunity of being achieved.
Looking at the strategic plan developed six years ago, Frederickson said the school district has met many of its goals faster than he thought it would.
“That’s because so many things have gone well,” he added. The State Education Association is requiring school districts to re-evaluate their strategic plans this year and next year, and BGR-I is up first.
According to the strategic plan: “Our vision is be the Pre-K12 school of advancement for students, staff, and families, who want to develop innovative learners who invest in their community and future. Our Mission—As a collaborative network of schools in a large rural setting, BGR-I develops the whole child by providing experiences that require critical thinking, creativity, and empathy to equip graduates to become leaders in a changing society.”
Frederickson said all of these would help students achieve the potential in their lives.
“It’s our job to remove barriers so they can achieve their potential,” he said.
One of the good things that came out of this plan, he noted, was taking care of all the children in the community.
“As you know, we have a lot of kids who come from a lot of different backgrounds—having the prison here, having NECAC here as a resource—we have a wide range of families with different needs in our community,” he explained. “We have to work really well together to coordinate wrap-around services.”
Because of this the Bright Futures program was developed.
“That group has done tremendous things coordinating efforts in this community for our kids,” he said. Even though the Kids In Motion program had to take a hiatus during the pandemic, Frederickson said, the program is back giving kids the opportunity to work and develop skills.
There were also counseling needs because of the extra stress put on students during the pandemic. Through the use of grants, the school system has been able to add three counselors who are available to help students.
He noted that there is a lot of population growth in the Bowling Green area, especially for children in the 0 – 4 age range. That means there is a big need for child care, and eventually, these students would enter the R-I school system at the kindergarten level.
During the SWOT breakout session, the groups came up with many of the same items for the four segments they were looking at.
In the area of strengths, the groups highlighted the staff benefits and stability, community trust and support as well as the district’s focus on the students. Facility improvements and teacher retention were other strengths mentioned, as well as scholarships, the gifted program dual credit classes. Improved security was mentioned. This was important to those in the group because of the recent school shooting in Missouri.
Recently, the school added a childcare facility for the teachers and staff. That made working here more attractive and provided a benefit for those who once had the dilemma of wanting to start a family or continuing to work.
Working on pay issues and competing with the school districts that have switched to 4-day school weeks, were also discussed.
He was hoping for ideas that they might not have thought of yet.
Frederickson said he’d like to meet with the group about once per quarter to update the school’s progress and keep the district moving in the right direction.
