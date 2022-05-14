KD scholarship

Tiffany Coleman-Dade presented the third Kaleo Dade Scholarship. She said, ‘It’s our greatest honor to present the 2022 Kaleo Dade Memorial Scholarship to Kelley Lewis. Kelley is the daughter of Brent and Tara Lewis of Curryville, Mo. She has been active in cross country and track while at Bowling Green High School. She plans to attend Moberly Area Community College. Congratulations Kelley. Well-earned and well-deserved.’ The 4th Annual Kaleo Dade Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament will take place June 25 - 26, at the Bowling Green softball fields.

Recommended for you