Tiffany Coleman-Dade presented the third Kaleo Dade Scholarship. She said, ‘It’s our greatest honor to present the 2022 Kaleo Dade Memorial Scholarship to Kelley Lewis. Kelley is the daughter of Brent and Tara Lewis of Curryville, Mo. She has been active in cross country and track while at Bowling Green High School. She plans to attend Moberly Area Community College. Congratulations Kelley. Well-earned and well-deserved.’ The 4th Annual Kaleo Dade Memorial Scholarship Softball Tournament will take place June 25 - 26, at the Bowling Green softball fields.
featured top story
Kaleo Dade Scholarship awarded to Kelley Lewis
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Kaleo Dade Scholarship awarded to Kelley Lewis
- Bowing Green police chief steps down
- Bowling Green Fire Department hosts class on grain bin and silo rescues
- New Louisiana Elementary School principal named
- Streed hired as new Clopton High School principal
- Print version of newspapers delayed by one day
- Local author is ready to release book
- Volunteers and elected officials recognized
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.