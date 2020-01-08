The Louisiana Alumni and Friends Association accepts donations, memorials and honorariums from anyone who wishes to contribute to the Scholarship Fund. The donations are tax-deductible contributions which allow the Alumni Association to continue presenting scholarships to those who need them to further their education.
The following donations have been made to the LHS Alumni and Friends Association from July 2019 through December 2019:
In memory of J Rockne Calhoun from Ben Logan, Junior and Carol Clark and Family, Jim and Gail Gast, Sidwell and Robert and Jane Gast.
In memory of Patsy Ross Holiday from Harry and Carolyn Elliott.
In memory of Ralph E Bass from the Class of 1949.
In memory of Larry E White from Junior and Carol Clark and family and the Class of 1965.
In memory of Stephen McElfresh and Gregory McElfresh from Joyce Findley.
In memory of Imogene Behringer from Jon Culhane.
In memory of Frances Berry Sturm and Earl Benton Berry from Arch and Nancy Kohl.
In memory of Ronnie Lindsay Sr. from Jesse E. Woods.
In memory of Betty Conrad Allen from Junior and Carol Clark and family.
In memory of the deceased classmates of the class of 1959 from Nancy Love Jensen.
In memory of Joyce May Owens from Dr, George Luther.
In memory of Jack Sencenbaugh from Dr. George Luther.
In memory of Alma Phyllis Clarke Northington from Dr. Donald Northington.
In memory of Jay Thomas III from Pam Todd-Watts.
In memory of Dr. Lawrence G. Stuerman from Luke Stuerman.
In memory of Karen Anderson Winfield, Margaret Anderson Foreman, Leroy Berry Jr., and Earl Salmon from Bobby Anderson.
In memory of Patsy Rule Holiday from the class of 1952.
In memory Roger Gunning and the class of 1961 from Charles and JoAnne Lewellen.
In memory of Virginia Wetzel from Jim and Gail Gast Sidwell and Robert and Jane Gast.
In memory of Shirley Turner Hessing from Jim and Gail Gast Sidwell and Robert and Jane Gast.
In memory of Anna Naxera Elder from Tim V. Elder III.
In memory of Coralyn Bradshaw Cerini from Kevin and Karen Willis.
In memory of Elaine Sladek Brookshier from Kevin and Karen Willis.
In memory of Mariann Buchanan Vance from Jeri Smith.
In memory of Susan Orf from Sandy Sitton Orf.
In memory of Glenn E Holland from Sandy Sitton Orf.
In memory of Sam and Roberta Kilby from Sandy Sitton Orf.
In memory of Howard White and Edward White from Carl White.
In memory of Ralph E. Bass from Joyce A. Bass.
In memory of the deceased classmates of the class of 1970 from Walter Logan.
In memory of the deceased classmates of the class of 1950 from James and Doris Brown.
In memory of Charles Sparks from the class of 1950.
In memory of Jo Ann Hughart Marsh from the class of 1950.
In memory of Nancy Flaherty Pendzinski from the class of 1950.
In memory of Jo Ann Weekly Miller from the class of 1950.
In memory of the deceased classmates of the class of 1978 from Gail Love Shaw.
In memory of Brenda Young Steen from Bob and Debbie Poor Corbin.
In memory of Larry White and Carla Starkey from Karl and Tina Dewey.
In memory of Gary Robbins from Alberta Robbins.
In memory of Becky Jamieson Allen from Alberta Robbins.
In memory of Fritz Hallows, Mark Hallows, Marian Hallows Wood, Joe Hallows, Jerry Hallows and Jeanne Phillips Hallows from Louise Carlberg.
In memory of Charlotte Jean Verdier Pratt from Junior and Carol Clark and family.
In memory of Mary Alice Logan from Michael and Debbie Pratt, Karl and Tina Dewey.
In memory of Robert Bono from the class of 1953.
In memory of Betty Allen from Marcia Ludwig Schaub.
The following Honorariums have been received:
In honor of Beverly Bibb from Ina Mae King and Bea Goodin.
In honor of Bea Goodin from Steve and Cheryl LaRue.
In honor of Robert and Heather Parsons and Lisa Parsons Dorsey from Annette Parsons.
A donation to the Ellen Morrow Math Scholarship Fund (administered by the LHS Alumni and Friends Association) has been received from Henry F. Pierce.
The Louisiana Alumni and Friends appreciate the support of all who wish to see the work of the Association continue. Anyone wishing to contribute may send a donation to The Louisiana Alumni and Friends Association, POB 404, Louisiana, MO 63353 or through PayPal on the web site www.louisianaalumniassociation.org at any time. Those contributions for the Scholarship Fund should be so designated. It’s extremely helpful to also include the address of a person to whom the donor wishes a contribution notification to be sent. Other monies are always welcomed to be used for general purposes (mailings, postage, fundraising projects, financial assistance to school programs, building projects, etc.) and should also be so designated. The Alumni Association’s primary concern and purpose is helping students and the district in whatever way possible.
All Alumni meetings are open to the public. There are only six or seven meetings a year and everyone is invited to attend.
The Association also has re-printed copies of its cookbook available for purchase at the Pike County Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, the Louisiana Public Library and the State Farm Insurance Office in Louisiana, and on the web site as an ongoing fundraiser for its work.
Donation envelopes are also available at area funeral homes. A memorial donation may be made for a deceased loved one or deceased classmates. An honorarium donation may be made for someone still living perhaps as a gift to honor him or her for some occasion.
All donations to the Alumni Association are greatly appreciated and allow the giving of even more help to the Louisiana R-II School District and its students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.