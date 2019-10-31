Pike Lincoln Technical Center has announced its two students-of-the-month for October.
"With the school year in full swing, PLTC students are working hard on their different careers. While all of our students excel in so many different ways, we recognize two students each month as our Students of the Month. For October, PLTC is proud to recognize Joshua DeCamp and Kennon Watts as our students of the month."
"Joshua is a Troy Buchanan High School student in our 3D Modeling and Animation program, while Kennon is a Clopton High School student in our Welding program. Both students are leaders in their classroom and are setting the standard for behavior and skill in their programs. Both of these students will be eligible to apply for the PLTC Student of the Year scholarship during their senior year. Congratulations to Joshua and Kennon!"
"For more information about PLTC, visit us on the web at www.pltc.edu, find us on Facebook, or just stop by and visit the school. We are located in Eolia, Mo. Look for us next to the water tower with our name on it."
