Louisiana Middle School history teacher Calvin Jesberg has been nominated for the 2019-2020 national LifeChanger of the Year award.
Jesberg was nominated by an anonymous student for the widespread positive impact he has had. After teaching in the district for 35 years, almost everyone in the community has had Jesberg as a teacher. He is widely known for his positive attitude and dedication, according to the nomination. Both students and staff know Jesberg is fair, treats everyone the same, and has a smile and a silly joke to tell when someone is having a tough day.
Jesberg always spends extra time before and after school contributing in any way he can, setting up flags for national holidays, helping with assembly preparation, and working with local charities to help those in need. He volunteers to supervise the cafeteria in the morning and helps with buses at dismissal.
"Everyone I know respects Mr. Jesberg and admires what he does for all of the kids in our community," said his nominator. “Mr. Jesberg is dedicated to doing what is right. He emphasizes this to all of his students. He is a role model for many students because they can always depend on him to do the right thing, even when no one knows he is doing it.”
“I am very humbled by this nomination. I simply follow the values I learned from my parents. Louisiana is very special to me,” Jesberg said.
Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2019-2020 school year, including a $10,000 grand prize to be split with their school or district.
Winners are announced via surprise award ceremonies held at their schools. The grand prize finalists will also be honored at a national awards ceremony in April 2020 in Florida, where the Grand Prize Winner will be revealed.
Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.