LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Friends of the Library have partnered with the Louisiana Elks Lodge No. 791 to utilize an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to area youngsters.
The kickoff event was held Sunday, Aug. 25.
At the event, 28 children were registered and received a book and stuffed animal.
The program sends an age appropriate free book every month to registered children from birth up to age 5, at which time they 'graduate' and receive a book to send them off to kindergarten.
The $2,000 Spotlight Grant was secured by the Elks Lodge with a great deal of help from then-pre-k teacher Tina Chidster and Dr. Sue Deines of the Louisiana Friends of the Library. Friends of the Library, which was enthusiastic to help them, became the partner entity for the community.
Registration forms can be filled out or picked up and returned to the Louisiana Public Library located at 121 N. 3rd St., in Louisiana. During the inaugural year, 75 children will be registered. Fundraisers might make it possible to sponsor more in coming years.
A display is also set up at the Louisiana Public Library. Elks National Foundation grants are used for Community Investment Programs helping youths, seniors, veterans, and those in need to show that “Elks Care, Elks Share.” For more information on the Imagination Library project, visit the website imaginationlibrary.com.
