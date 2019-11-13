Daloris Picone’s kindergarten class at Louisiana Elementary School gives advice of "How to Cook a Thanksgiving Turkey" (Recipes are not kitchen tested)
Grant Alexander: Get a turkey out of a barn on a farm. Before you cook it you need to clean it with a sponge, soap, and water. Then dry it off. Cook the turkey at 20 degrees for 18 minutes. The turkey is done when the oven beeps. You can eat mac and cheese, hot dogs, and pepperoni pizza with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate chip cookies.
Alexa Arroyo-Garcia: Get a turkey from a farmer. Keep it, and take it home. Before you cook it you need to put salt on it. Then you put in the oven. Cook the turkey at 2 degrees for 4 minutes. The turkey is done when you can taste it. It will taste like turkey. You can eat tomatoes, onions, and peppers with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice-cream.
Emmett Beadles: Get a turkey at County Market. It is down the block from the Dollar Store. Before you cook it you need to take out all the bones, and I think you need to cut off the legs. That’s how you make “turkey legs.” Cook the turkey at warm degrees for 1 minute. You don’t want the turkey too warm. The turkey is done when the microwave makes a ding noise. You can eat soup, green beans, and macaroni with the turkey. For dessert you can eat ice cream with nuts, popsicles, or ice cream sandwiches.
Jeremy Carr: Get a turkey at the Dollar Store. They have a lot of turkeys in there! Before you cook it you need to put flour, and chicken on it. It makes the turkey turn into a real turkey. Cook the turkey at 8 degrees for all night. It has to cook while you sleep. The turkey is done when it looks like a fake turkey, and doesn’t move. You can eat chicken, apples, and marshmallows with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cupcakes.
Charlotte Chandler: Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it you need to put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 30 degrees for 20 hours. The turkey is done when it looks like a regular turkey. You can eat vegetables, fruit, and some grapes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat strawberry pie.
Braelon Deters: Get a turkey from the Dollar Store. They have different good sales. Before you cook it, you need to put some flour and a pan of sugar on it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 55 degrees for 7 minutes. The turkey is done when the turkey beeps. You can eat chips, yogurt, and apples with the turkey. For dessert you can eat apple pie.
Jake Fallert: Get a turkey from the Walmart. Before you cook it, you need to kill the turkey. Put salt, pepper, and some butter on it. Next, put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at medium degrees for 12 seconds. The turkey is done when it gets tan and smells good. You can eat chicken, pig, and salad with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate cupcakes.
Thomas Grisham: Get a turkey and cook it. Before you cook it you need to wash it. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 1 minute. The turkey is done when 1 minute is up. You can eat ketchup, a big side of lettuce, and mustard with the turkey. For dessert you can eat turkey with lettuce.
Anna Loveless: Get a turkey form County Market. Before you cook it you need to put pepper, salt, and seasoning on the turkey. Next, it goes in the oven. Cook the turkey at 41 degrees for 50 minutes. The turkey is done when it looks brown. You can eat mashed potatoes, rolls, and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat chocolate ice-cream.
Jacob Manlove: Get a turkey from the jungle. Before you cook it you need to put a cup of salt on it. Next, put a spoon of pepper on it. Then you need to put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 10 degrees for 11 minutes. The turkey is done when it looks delicious! You can eat ham, macaroni and cheese, and hotdogs with the turkey. For dessert you can eat applesauce and green beans.
Carsyn Marks: Get a turkey out of a field. You have to chase it, catch it and take it home. Before you cook it you need to put salt, pepper, and cinnamon on it, and then put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when it looks silver, and the oven will beep at you. You can eat sausage, ham, and pancakes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat waffles.
Elizabeth Rule: Get a turkey from Walmart. Before you cook it you need to put some sugar on it and put it in the oven. Cook the turkey at 12 degrees for 12 minutes. The turkey is done when it looks dark brown. You can eat heart pancakes, and corn on mashed potatoes with the turkey. For dessert you can eat heart cookies.
Arlet Martinez-Sabino: Get a turkey from a Walmart. Before you cook it you need to put ketchup on it. Cook the turkey at 3 degrees for 4 days. The turkey is done when it looks orange. You can eat mashed potatoes, corn, and green beans with the turkey. For dessert you can eat pie.
Ely’Jah Thomas: Get a turkey at the Dollar Store. Before you cook it you need to put salt, sugar, pepper, and some ham on the turkey. Then you put it in the microwave. Cook the turkey at 25 degrees for 62 days. The turkey is done when it looks brown, and you can eat it when it smells good. You can eat Cheetos, hamburgers, and popcorn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat strawberry yogurt.
Arianna Taylor: Get a turkey form the Walmart store. Before you cook it you need to put pepper, salt, and cranberry sauce on the turkey. Cook the turkey at low degrees for 20 minutes. The turkey is done when the stove beeps. The turkey will look juicy and a light brown. You can eat mashed potatoes, green beans, and corn with the turkey. For dessert you can eat cheesecake.
