MONROE CITY – The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 and Auxiliary members attend the District 17 meeting held in Monroe City on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Alicia Harry, a senior at Clopton high school, presented her “Voice of Democracy” essay, which received first place at the district level. She will attend the Voice Of Democracy banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1, The post wishes her the best of luck.
She received her District 17 award.
The Post and Auxiliary also received a “Teacher of the Year” award for Clopton’s Rachel Hudson and the third place Patriot Pen Award for Finn O'Brien. Those awards will be presented at a later date.
Department of Missouri Commander Troy Williams was present and spoke with both Post and Auxiliary.
