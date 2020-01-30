VFW VOICE OF DEMOCRACY PHOTO

From left, back row, Grace and Amy Cooke, Commander Herbert Everrett, Charlie Riffle, Michael Everett. Front row, Quartermaster Robert LaForte, Auxiliary President Marry Tarpein, Alicia Harry, Voice of Democracy recipient, Carolyn Everett, Senior Vice President Helen Riffle and Rachael Ryland.

 Courtesy photo

MONROE CITY – The Clarksville Memorial VFW Post 4610 and Auxiliary members attend the District 17 meeting held in Monroe City on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Alicia Harry, a senior at Clopton high school, presented her “Voice of Democracy” essay, which received first place at the district level. She will attend the Voice Of Democracy banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1, The post wishes her the best of luck.

She received her District 17 award.

The Post and Auxiliary also received a “Teacher of the Year” award for Clopton’s Rachel Hudson and the third place Patriot Pen Award for Finn O'Brien. Those awards will be presented at a later date.

Department of Missouri Commander Troy Williams was present and spoke with both Post and Auxiliary.

Send questions and comments to athorp@pikecountynews.com.

