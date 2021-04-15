Students demonstrate what they’re learning at center
EOLIA—Gov. Mike Parson and his wife, Teresa, toured the Pike Lincoln Tech Center last Wednesday to see how the school is preparing high school students to enter the workforce.
A new police academy building is slated for the school’s property Director Martin Hanley told the governor.
Parson said he appreciated everything Hanley and the instructors at the technical school were doing to help improve education in the state.
Students from seven Missouri high schools attend classes at PLTC—Bowling Green High School, Clopton High School, Elsberry High School, New Horizons, Silex High School, Troy Buchanan High School and Winfield High school.
The programs at PLTC are available to current juniors and seniors from high schools in Pike and Lincoln counties as well as high school graduates and those with a certificate of high school equivalency regardless of residence. The paramedic and practical nursing courses are available only to high school graduates or equivalent. The classes meet during regular school day hours and cover 3D animation and modeling, auto collision, auto service, building trades, computer and networking, diesel technology, health sciences, welding, and law enforcement.
The governor and the first lady toured the facility, meeting the faculty, staff and students in the various classes going on that day. They were able to see some of the projects the students were working on in the 3D animation lab.
When the governor entered the practical lab for the health science students, he had one of students take his pulse, while others were working on practical exercises in the health field.
In another classroom, the students had just finished a test. Parson was curious what the students were going to do with their education at the tech center. One said she had just been accepted at Hannibal-LaGrange University’s registered nursing program.
Parson could not stress enough how important it was what they were doing by going into the medical field.
“If you do good here, you’ll do good out there,” he said. Parson was also appreciative of the nurses and other professionals who took care of him about four years ago after he had five-bypass heart surgery. “I wish you well. This is a great opportunity,” he added.
In the area for law enforcement, the students were running through a threat assessment exercise. On a screen various scenarios are projected and the student, using an electronic firearm, must decide to either shoot or not shoot depending on the threat level. After watching one student finish the exercise, Parson was given the opportunity to do a little electronic target practice.
Parson is a former Missouri county sheriff, and told the students he as a strong affinity for law enforcement and he appreciates their dedication to what they were doing at PLTC, and that he was proud of anybody who wears a uniform and is willing to sacrifice to help others.
“You need to take all the training you can get to be a good police officer,” he said. “Right now, people are looking for a good police officer,” he added.
Law enforcement is tough, he noted, and he knew they did not get into it for the money.
“The one thing I will tell you,” Parson said, “your main job is to be a public servant—no more, no less.” Helping people who need it, is as important or more than just arresting people, he noted.
Out in the automotive shop area, the governor got a good look at what the students were working on, and even had a chance to operate the heavy truck lift and overhead shop crane. He was also introduced to some of the award-winning welding students, who had recently competed at the American Welding Academy.
“This is why we do what we do for workforce development,” Parson said. “I was telling the instructors and some of the students here, that this is exactly the vision we had when I first became governor.” This a huge opportunity for these kids to be exposed to this type of work—high-demand jobs.
“These kids are going to have an advantage over the kids who don’t have this opportunity,” he said. “My whole goals, when we talk about work-ready, there are 57 schools in the state that are work-ready, and I hope in the next four years we have one in every county. It all starts on the ground level; right here.”
