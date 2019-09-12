FAIRGROUNDS – Pike County 4-H members took part in self-evaluation judging on their inside exhibits Monday, July 22. Members were judged on the quality of the item along with what they learned by completing it. There were 110 exhibits selected to go to the Missouri State Fair.
The top items in the following categories were selected as Best of Show. The Best of Show exhibitors and categories are as follows: Agronomy, Emily Meyer; Arts & Crafts, Carlyn Lockard; Breads, Levi Wommack; Cake Decorating, Claire Graver; Foods/Nutrition, Theresa Sick; Gardening, Samantha Smith; Health/Fitness, Katelyn Lee; Home Environment, Madison Horstmeier; Outdoor Adventures, Katelyn Lee; Photography, Carlyn Lockard; Quilting, Abby Haas; Robotics, Carl Largent; Clothing & Textiles, Whitley Carroll; Shooting Sports, Mac Biggs; Sport Fishing, Caleb Graver and Welding, Connor Shannon.
The following are the results by category:
Aerospace: Daniel Matlock, 1 red.
Agronomy: Emily Meyer, 1 blue, 1 state.
Arts & Crafts: Emma Akers, 4 blue; Hannah Akers, 1 blue; Madison Akers, 2 blue; Sarah Akers, 3 blue, 1 state; Lucas Aslin, 4 blue, 1 state; Clara Bailey, 4 blue; Bailey Baker, 4 blue; Lillian Baker, 3 blue; Claire Bibb, 4 blue, 1 state; Dianna Bibb, 4 blue; Madelyn Brune, 3 blue; Landon Burnett, 4 blue, 1 state; Sarah Bybee, 2 blue, 1 state; Allie Carroll, 2 blue, 1 red; Kortney Carroll, 2 blue; Whitley Carroll, 4 blue, 1 state; Mary Deters, 4 blue; Michaela Deters, 3 blue, 1 red; Rita Deters, 4 blue; Stephen Deters, 4 blue; Bristol Doggett, 3 blue, 1 state; Hannah Fox, 2 blue, 1 state; Ava Gilbert, 1 blue, 1 state; Macy Gilbert, 3 blue; Caleb Graver, 4 blue; Claire Graver, 2 blue; Caleigh Grote, 1 blue, 1 state; Abby Haas, 3 blue, 1 state; Jacob Harrelson, 1 blue; Sophia Hartwig, 4 blue; Marlee Holland, 4 blue; Mazee Holland, 4 blue; Aurora Ingram, 4 blue; Charity Johnson, 2 blue; Ivy Johnson, 4 blue; Jordan Johnson, 3 blue; Breanne Kroencke, 2 blue; Chloe Kroencke, 2 blue; Jessica Kroencke, 1 blue; Jazmyne Largent, 4 blue; Carlyn Lockard, 3 blue, 1 state; Audrey Lovell, 4 blue, 1 state; Avery Lovell, 4 blue; Jeffery Lovell, 4 blue, 1 state; Gabriel Maier, 1 blue; Danika Martin, 4 blue; Alyssa Massman, 3 blue, 1 red; Wyatt Myers, 3 blue, 1 state; Emma Niemeyer, 4 blue; Lydia Niemeyer, 3 blue; Megan Niemeyer, 4 blue, 1 state; Lexi Robb, 4 blue; Mara Robb, 4 blue; Dominic Scherder, 3 blue, 1 red; Abygale Schnitzer, 4 blue; Alyson Schnitzer, 4 blue; Ashton Schultz, 4 blue; Mary Bridgett Sick, 4 blue; Olivia Sick, 3 blue; Siena Sick, 4 blue; Theresa Sick, 4 blue; Lexi Smith, 4 blue; Samantha Smith, 4 blue; Alanah Tophinke, 3 blue, 1 red; David Troutman, 4 blue, 1 state and Elizabeth Weber, 3 blue.
Advanced Visual Arts: Mealiea Cover, 7 blue, 2 state and Kimberly Niemeyer, 3 blue, 1 red.
Bacon: Clint Bailey, red; Andrew Biggs, 2 red; Landon Burnett, 1 blue; Kaycee Charlton, 2 blue; Jesse Cox, 1 blue, 1 red, 5th place; Ethan Everhart, 2 blue, Grand Champion; Larissa Gamm, 1 blue, 7th place; Bailey Graves, 1 blue, 1 red; Caleigh Grote, 1 blue; Trenton Haas, 2 blue, Reserve Grand Champion; Katy Horner, 2 blue, 9th place; Hannah Hortness, 1 blue; Bailee Kent, 1 blue, 10th place; Lyla Kent, 1 blue; Kyle Martin, 1 red; Lucas Martin, 1 blue; Emily Meyer, 1 blue; Evan Meyer, 2 blue, 8th place; Ryan Miller, 1 red; George Niemeyer, 1 blue, 1 red; Salvador Niemeyer, 1 red; Molly Norton, 1 red; Dominic Scherder, 2 blue, 6th place; Connor Shannon, 1 red; Brylie Sparks, 1 blue; Levi Summers, 1 blue, 3rd place; Zila Summers, 1 blue; Abbie Waddell, 2 blue, 2 red, 4th place and Levi Wommack, 2 blue, 1 red.
Beef: Tanner McGaugh, 1 red.
Breads: Gabriel Maier, 4 blue, 1 state and Levi Wommack, 4 blue, 1 state.
Cake Decorating: Emma Akers, 3 blue, 1 red; Lillian Baker, 1 blue, 2 red; Claire Bibb, 3 blue, 1 red; Dianna Bibb, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 state; Sarah Bybee, 2 blue; Allie Carroll, 1 blue; Kortney Carroll, 1 blue; Michaela Deters, 1 blue; Caramia Harrelson, 1 blue; Mazee Holland, 3 blue, 1 red; Carlyn Lockard, 1 blue, 1 state; Audrey Lovell, 2 blue; Danika Martin, 2 blue, 1 state; Alyssa Massman, 3 blue, 1 red; Emma Niemeyer, 4 blue; Leila Niemeyer, 3 blue, 1 red; Lydia Niemeyer, 1 red; Emilie Orf, 1 blue; Dylan Preston, 3 blue, 1 red; Emma Preston, 4 blue; Abygale Schnitzer, 1 blue; Alyson Schnitzer, 1 blue; Ashton Schultz, 3 blue; Mary Bridgett Sick, 2 blue; Olivia Sick, 1 blue; Siena Sick, 1 blue; Theresa Sick, 3 blue; Lexi Smith, 4 blue; Elissa Troutman, 1 blue; Elizabeth Weber, 3 blue; Ella Weber, 2 blue; Mackenze Bliss, 1 blue, 1 red; Raylee Bliss, 1 blue, 1 red; Kaycee Charlton, 1 blue; Claire Graver, 1 blue, 1 state; Bailey Graves, 1 blue, 1 state; Alli Marshall, 3 blue, 1 red; Molly Norton, 4 blue; Samantha Smith, 1 blue, 1 red; Whitley Carroll, 1 blue, 1 state and Madison Horstmeier 3 blue, 1 red.
Career Exploration: Gabriel Maier, 4 blue, 1 state and Michael Maier, 1 blue, 1 state.
Cat Care: Sarah Bybee, 1 blue; Sophia Hartwig, 1 blue, 1 red; Alli Marshall, 3 blue; Emily Meyer, 1 blue and Gabriel Maier, 2 blue, 1 white.
Clothing & Textiles: Claire Bibb, 4 blue, 2 state; Dianna Bibb, 4 blue, 2 state; Allie Carroll, 3 blue, Kortney Carroll, 2 blue; Mary Deters, 2 blue, 1 state; Michaela Deters, 4 blue, 1 state; Rita Deters, 3 blue; Mazee Holland, 3 blue, 1 red; Audrey Lovell, 4 blue, 1 state; Avery Lovell, 4 blue; Jeffery Lovell, 4 blue; Danika Martin, 3 blue, 1 state; Leila Niemeyer, 3 blue, 1 red; Megan Niemeyer, 4 blue, 2 state; Abygale Schnitzer, 4 blue, 1 state; Alyson Schnitzer, 4 blue, 1 state; Olivia Sick, 2 blue; Siena Sick, 3 blue; Zila Summers, 2 blue; Alanah Tophinke, 3 blue; Elissa Troutman, 3 blue; Sarah Bybee, 2 blue, 1 state; Whitley Carroll, 2 blue, 1 state; Claire Graver, 1 blue, 1 state and Samantha Smith, 4 blue, 2 state.
Clover Kids: Wyatt Baker, Rowdy Cassidy/Grote, Bridgett Cover, Anastasia Deters, Clement Deters, Isabella Deters, Alex Feldmann, Trevor Gilbert, Phoebe Graves, Josephine Harrelson, Tyler Harrelson, Zane Ingram, Morgan Lewis, Jocephine Mahar, Quinn Piper, Sadie Richmond, Bryson Sanders, Abigail Schultz, Felicity Sick, Henry Sick, Juliana Sick, Philomena Sick, Kadence Stevens, Terron Summers, Adeline Weber, Genevieve Weber, Annie Whitehead, Cooper Worthington.
Crochet: Samantha Smith, 4 blue, 1 state.
Dogs: Bradley Doggett, 1 blue, 2 red; Bristol Doggett, 2 blue, 1 red 1 state and Sophia Hartwig, 2 blue.
Electricity: Daniel Matlock, 1 blue, 1 state.
Entomology: Katelyn Lee, 3 blue, 1 red.
Exploring: Braden Benn, 2 blue, 2 red.
Financial Literacy: Emily Meyer, 2 blue.
Floriculture: Katelyn Lee, 2 blue, 1 red.
Food/Nutrition: Evan Meyer, 1 blue, 1 state; Emma Niemeyer, 4 blue; Leila Niemeyer, 4 blue, 1 state; Samantha Smith, 2 blue, 2 state; Rita Deters, 1 blue; Hannah Akers, 2 blue; Claire Bibb, 4 blue, 1 state; Dianna Bibb, 4 blue, 1 state; Sarah Bybee, 2 blue, 1 state; Bristol Doggett, 3 blue; Caitlin Grote, 3 blue, 2 state; Caramia Harrelson, 4 blue; Marlee Holland, 4 blue; Mazee Holland, 4 blue; Breanna Kroencke, 2 blue; Chloe Kroencke, 2 blue; Jessica Kroencke, 1 blue; Jazmyne Largent, 4 blue; Alli Marshall, 3 blue; Emilie Orf, 1 blue; Lexi Robb, 4 blue; Mary Bridgett Sick, 3 blue; Theresa Sick, 4 blue, 1 state; Whitley Carroll, 1 blue, 1 state; Bailey Graves, 4 blue; Molly Norton, 3 blue, 1 red; Sarah Akers, 3 blue; Callie Bailey, 1 blue; Clara Bailey, 1 blue; Salvador Niemeyer, 6 blue; Kyle Martin, 2 blue; Caleb Graver, 4 blue, 2 state; Claire Graver, 4 blue; Audrey Lovell, 4 blue and Jeffery Lovell, 4 blue.
Forestry: Jacob Harrelson, 1 blue, 1 state.
Gardening: Stephen Deters, 1 blue; Abby Haas, 3 blue, 2 state; Carl Largent, 4 blue,1 state; Jazmyne Largent, 4 blue; Avery Lovell, 1 blue; George Niemeyer, 2 blue; Megan Niemeyer, 3 blue; Samantha Smith, 1 blue, 1 state; Jaidyn Wommack, 2 blue; Evan Meyer, 2 blue; Enoch Brown, 3 blue, 1 red. 1 state and Katy Horner, 4 blue, 2 state.
Geology: Daniel Matlock, 1 blue and Dominic Scherder, 1 red.
Goats: Caitlin Grote, 1 blue, 1 state.
Hams: Hannah Akers, 1 blue; Callie Bailey, 1 blue; Kaycee Charlton, 1 red; Bailey Graves, 1 red; Kennedy Grimsley, 1 blue; Caitlin Grote, 1 blue; Caleigh Grote, 2 red; Abby Haas, 2 blue; Trenton Haas, 1 blue, 1 red, Reserve Grand Champion; Kaitylyn Haley, 1 blue; Lyla Kent, 1 blue; Alyssa Massman, 1 red; Haden Massman, 1 blue, 7th place; Hayley McGlasson, 1 blue, 9th place; Emily Meyer, 1 blue; Evan Meyer, 1 blue, 6th place; Salvador Niemeyer, 2 blue, 5th place; Molly Norton, 1 blue, 1 red; Ashton Schultz, 2 blue, 10th place; Brylie Sparks, 1 red; Levi Summers, 1 blue, 4th place; Zila Summers, 1 blue; Payton Teasley, 1 blue; Abbie Waddell, 1 red; Cameron Windland, 1 red and Levi Wommack, 3 blue, Grand Champion, 3rd place, 8th place.
Health and Fitness: David Perkins, 3 blue, 1 red; Nathaly Perkins, 2 blue and Katelyn Lee, 2 blue, 1 red. 1 state.
Home Environment: Dylan Horstmeier, 1 blue; Abby Robb, 4 blue; Lexi Robb, 4 blue; Mara Robb, 3 blue, 1 state and Madison Horstmeier, 4 blue, 1 state.
Horse: Faith Brown, 1 blue, 1 state; Caleigh Grote, 1 blue and Lexi Smith, 2 blue.
Metal Work: Anna Burkemper, 1 blue; William Graver, 1 red; Dallas Richard, 1 blue and Payton Teasley, 1 blue.
Other Entry: Jazmyne Largent, 1 red.
Outdoor Adventures: Katelyn Lee, 1 blue, 1 state.
Photography: Lillian Baker, 4 blue; Mackenze Bliss, 3 blue, 1 red; Raylee Bliss, 3 blue, 1 red; Hannah Fox, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 state; Abby Haas, 4 blue; Aurora Ingram, 4 blue; Lyla Kent, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 state; Carl Largent, 4 blue; Jazmyne Largent, 3 blue, 1 red; Nick Myers, 3 blue, 1 red, 1 state; Lydia Niemeyer, 3 blue, 1 red; Molly Norton, 4 blue; David Troutman, 2 blue, 2 red; Elissa Troutman, 3 blue; Bailey Baker, 3 blue, 1 red; Sarah Bybee, 2 blue, 1 state; Bailey Graves, 2 blue, 2 red, 1 state; Sophia Hartwig, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 state; Phoebe Hayden, 4 blue; Charity Johnson, 3 blue, 1 red; Carlyn Lockard, 1 blue, 2 red 1 state; Alli Marshall, 3 blue; Faith Myers, 4 blue and Andrew Niemeyer, 3 blue, 1 red.
Poultry: Caitlin Grote, 2 blue, 1 state; Trenton Haas, 1 blue; Caleigh Grote, 1 blue, 1 state and Kyle Martin, 1 red.
Public Speaking: Chloe Kroencke, 1 red.
Quilting: Ivy Johnson, 1 blue, 1 state; Jordan Johnson, 1 blue, 1 state; Raylee Bliss, 1 blue; Abby Haas, 2 blue, 1 state; Charity Johnson, 1 blue, 1 state and Callie Bailey, 1 blue, 1 state.
Rabbits: Abby Haas, 1 blue; Sophia Hartwig, 1 red; Nathaly Perkins, 2 blue and Caitlin Grote, 1 blue.
Robotics: Carl Largent, 2 blue, 1 state.
Scrapbooking: Sarah Bybee, 3 blue, 1 state; Jessica Kroencke, 2 blue; Emily Meyer, 4 blue; Abby Robb, 2 blue, 1 state and Lexi Robb, 4 blue, 2 state.
Sheep: Danika Martin, 1 blue, 1 red; Kyle Martin, 1 red and Lucas Martin, 1 red.
Shooting Sports: Mason Brewster, 1 blue; Dylan Horstmeier, 1 blue, 1 state; Dominic Scherder, 3 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Andrew Sick, 1 blue, 4 red, 1 white; Samantha Smith, 1 red; Bradley Doggett, 3 blue, 1 state; Mac Biggs, 2 blue, 1 state; Saige Hortness, 1 blue; Jairus Schultz, 1 blue; Theo Schultz, 1 blue; Madison Horstmeier, 1 blue, 1 state and Hannah Hortness, 1 blue, 1 state.
Sport Fishing: Caleb Graver, 2 blue, 1 state and Katelyn Lee, 4 blue.
Swine: Abby Haas, 1 red and Taylor McGaugh, 1 red.
Theatre Arts: Gabriel Maier, 1 blue.
Welding: Cody Aslin, 2 blue, 1 state; Lucas Aslin, 2 blue; Jayden Baker, 2 blue, 1 state; Trenton Haas, 1 blue; Jacob Harrelson, 1 blue; Jackson Hayden, 2 blue; Haden Massman, 4 blue, 1 state and Connor Shannon, 1 blue, 1 state.
Wildlife: Tyler Lewis, 2 blue, 1 state; Audrey Lovell, 2 blue; Dylan Horstmeier, 2 blue, 1 state and Lucas Martin, 1 blue.
Woodworking: Mac Biggs, 3 blue, 1 state; Weston Deters, 3 blue, 2 state; Bristol Doggett, 3 blue; Hannah Fox, 2 blue, 1 state; Wyatt Fox, 1 blue; Abby Haas, 2 blue; Hayden Hensen, 1 blue; Tyler Lewis, 1 blue; Kade Ligon, 4 blue; Daniel Matlock, 3 blue; Jairus Schultz, 1 blue, 1 state; Jedidiah Schultz, 1 blue; Kyle Martin, 1 blue and Ryan Miller, 1 blue, 1 state.
4-H Promotional Display: Caitlin Grote, 1 blue.
4-H Educational Display: Caitlin Grote, 1 blue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.