STEM initiative brings the world into the classroom
By Stan Schwartz
Students in Rachel Robb’s fifth grade class got to do a deep dive into the mechanics of flying and building drones through a virtual presentation through the Rural STEM Initiative from the Dee Howard International Education Foundation.
Frankford Elementary Principal Terri Bird said she was thrilled with being part of the DHEF’s launch of its rural initiative.
She said that Jill Ford, assistant dean and director for the Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design Student Success Center at the University of Texas-San Antonio, reached out to her about the program.
“Jill provided our (school) name to Wayne Fagan, with the Dee Howard Foundation,” Bird said. After discussing the educational possibilities with Bowling Green R-I School Superintendent Matt Frederickson, Bird said they were given the green light to proceed with the virtual initiative.
“This is the first year of the initiative,” Bird said, “so, it’s a learning process for everyone.”
According to the DHEF site, the initiative was launched back in September for the 2022-2023 academic year at 12 schools in nine states. The site says DHEF plans to eventually reach rural schools in all 50 states.
The first month of the program, Bird explained, was just for one remote school in Alaska. Since then, however, DHEF has brought on other schools.
“Starting with their second (presentation), which would have been in October, they opened it up to so other schools could participate.
Because more than one school can participate in a program, just one school is considered the program host. Students from that school get direct interaction with the presenters while other schools’ classes just get to watch.
Robb’s class got to watch the October presentation. The school that was supposed to host the November presentation had technical difficulties, and with little notice, Frankford Elementary became the host school.
“When they started the presentation, the other school’s technology failed,” Bird said. They had it working the day before, but it went down the day of the presentation.
Robb said that had her class been the original host, they would have prepared some questions for the presenters. However, after listening to the presenters talk about building, flying and programming drones, her students were eager to ask questions.
“The kids loved it,” Bird said about the program on drones.
So far, she added, the fifth grade class was the only one to participate, but DHEF has shared a lot of resources with the school that allows them to have activities in the classroom.
“I couldn’t sit in on the whole presentation,” Bird said, “but it was exciting and cool for the kids to learn about the drones.”
The instructor and college students who did the presentation on drones were extremely engaging and excited about showing what applications are being done with the drones. They also showed several models, from tiny, hand-held drones all the way up to military drones.
Bird said they are looking for programs that could include some of the third and fourth graders, as well.
They are also looking at participating in a program next month.
Bird said she’s appreciative of the technology that allows Frankford Elementary the ability to participate in these virtual programs. A lot of it was initiated during the pandemic when many schools moved to virtual teaching.
She noted that all the teachers now have their own laptop, which they use in the classroom. Cameras were added so they could have two-way visual contact with the presenters.
“I feel that the teachers did a really good job of adjusting to the new technology,” Bird said. “They took it in stride and are now running with it.”
Even weeks after the participating in the program, the students were still excited about the technology and what they learned during the presentation.
Robb said several of her students updated their Christmas wish list after participating in the program.
“The one on drones was right up their alley,” Robb said of her students. Having a young, college student helping with the presentation was great, she added, because he was so enthusiastic and cool that the her students could relate to what he was saying.
The program they watched in October, she said, had to do with a certain type of jet.
The ability of brining in experts in their fields to supplement what the teachers are able to provide is a wonderful thing, Robb said.
“We could have talked about drones,” she said, but not at the level that was presented during the program. Three of her students talked about their experience with the drone class.
Dalton Konieczy said he liked the military drones and the ones with the cameras attached to them. He also liked how some of the drones are programmed to fly certain patterns.
Sawyer Scherder said he liked the smaller drones with cameras attached. He said his dad had one and let Sawyer try it out. He liked the drone that came with landing gear, so when it lands it can roll.
Jessica Boyd said she liked how the presenters could fix their own drones. One of the presenters suggested getting a drone kit, so the students could assemble them. That, he noted, would make it easier to repair if it breaks.
Bird said they are looking forward to continuing participating in the virtual programs.
