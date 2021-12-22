FRANKFORD—The shovels were lined up behind Frankford Elementary school in anticipation of the ceremony to break ground on the storm shelter that will be built there in the coming months.
“It is with great excitement that we gather here to commemorate the groundbreaking of our new FEMA storm shelter at Frankford Elementary School,” said Bowing Green R-I Superintendent Matt Frederickson. “This space will serve as a place of refuge and protection from the likes of storms and tornados we have seen ravage through communities in recent days and months,” he added. Recent tornados took the lives of nearly 100 people across Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky the week before.
“The entire Frankford School and Community will benefit from the protection this building will provide,” Frederickson said. “We are also excited about having additional classroom space for art and music and other pull-out work with students.”
It was a long road to getting the funding for the project, he noted.
“This project would not be possible without the partnership with our Pike County Commission and the Mark Twain Council of Governments, who worked collaboratively with our district to develop a hazard mitigation plan and the partnership with Paragon Architecture, who assisted me with the original notice of interest application we filed in 2018 to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. I am also thankful for the work of Dr. Stephen Hunter, since coming on board in 2019 with much of the logistical, behind-the-scenes work and to our board of education, who have been a stable source of support, governance, and direction for this school community for the last several years.”
The area behind the school was filled with students and teachers to witness the groundbreaking. There were also several dignitaries on hand to help with the ceremony.
Frederickson was also excited to announce some additional positive news for the elementary school.
“We also recently learned that our application for a tornado siren has been approved, and we are happy to partner as a school district with FEMA to make this a reality for the Frankford community,” he said.
“As we have seen all to recently, violent weather patterns are on the rise, and communities without adequate shelter can be devastated by unfortunate loss of life. We have seen on the news, even this week where this has been the case across the region.”
He noted that they are also in the planning of putting in a new access road to the school.
“We are also excited about a new road the board approved to build to give increased and additional access to the school for our EMS and others needing entry and exit options,” Frederickson said.
“We are thankful for the support of MoDOT and Horner and Snifrin our engineering firm for their help and coordination to make that a reality, as well. It is my hope that with continued partnership with the City of Frankford, Pike County, and with emergency protection services that we can elevate the level of security of those in this community, all while providing additional instructional space for our students in a safe and adequate learning environment.”
Frederickson said he was also impressed with how the school has progressed in recent years.
“Speaking of that learning environment, Frankford Elementary has been a place of growth in student achievement. The improvement this community of learners has made has been remarkable coming from being designated a focus school in recent years through 2018 and moving off that designation in 2019. We have continued to notice improved student performances elevating this school to be designated as a ‘U.S. News and World Report’ Top 100 elementary school in our state. Given that Frankford ranked 89 out of more than 1,000 elementary schools across our state, it is a true accomplishment worth celebrating,” he said.
“Additionally,” Frederickson said, “both our elementary schools were listed in the top 10 for growth in the Northeast region of our state for ELA and math improvement by the PRIME center at SLU. Effective teacher collaboration, school leadership, and parental partnership are instrumental in sustained growth like this, and this is cause for celebration.”
